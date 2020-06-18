Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,681 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

