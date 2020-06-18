Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Envestnet worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Envestnet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

