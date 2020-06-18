Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cannae by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cannae by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett bought 26,667 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

