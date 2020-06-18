Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 282.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.