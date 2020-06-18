Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Masimo worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $70,588,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $57,300,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,004,749. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $224.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

