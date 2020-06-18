Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,714 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

