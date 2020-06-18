Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 337,035 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,894.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.