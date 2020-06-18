Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Brink’s worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

