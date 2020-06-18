Ferris Capital LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

