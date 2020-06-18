US Bancorp DE Sells 14,972 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 241,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189,734 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.