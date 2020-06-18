Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 190.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQM opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

