Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,006 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Natalye Paquin bought 2,970 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

