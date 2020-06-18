Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

TWO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

