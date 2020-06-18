Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,229 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,475,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $9,559,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,374,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 634,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $467.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

