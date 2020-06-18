Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Banc of California worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BANC opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

