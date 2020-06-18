Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,606 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 862.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $540.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

