State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.61% of Dmc Global worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,288,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of BOOM opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Dmc Global Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

