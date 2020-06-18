Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.