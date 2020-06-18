US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,921 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kennametal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

KMT opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

