Emerald Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 102.8% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 503,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,467.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

