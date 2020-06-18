Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of National Presto Industries worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 118.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

