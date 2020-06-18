Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $165,089. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.26. Hanmi Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

