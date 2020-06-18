Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eurocash earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:EUSHF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Eurocash has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

