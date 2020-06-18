Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media stories about Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Subsea 7 earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SUBCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subsea 7 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.