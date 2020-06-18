BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BRITVIC PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTVCY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

