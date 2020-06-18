Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mediaset earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Mediaset’s analysis:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mediaset in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Mediaset stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Mediaset has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

