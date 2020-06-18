Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Whitehaven Coal earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

