Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.