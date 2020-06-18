Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.31

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.31 and last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 131686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -58.30.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $158,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $21,909,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $21,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 668,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

