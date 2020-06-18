MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

