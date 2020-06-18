Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.13

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 2051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.