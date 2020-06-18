Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.79

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 839819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Zynex alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zynex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.