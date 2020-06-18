Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.79

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 839819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zynex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
