Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Up 53.7%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares shot up 53.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.63, 215,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average session volume of 36,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $352.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

