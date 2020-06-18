KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s analysis:

Get KONICA MINOLTA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KNCAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.