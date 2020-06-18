Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 18.6% Higher

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $8.18, 5,693,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 650% from the average session volume of 758,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Envestnet Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Envestnet Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Masimo Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Masimo Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report