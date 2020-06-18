Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 18.6% Higher

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $8.18, 5,693,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 650% from the average session volume of 758,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

