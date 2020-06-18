Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the sporting goods retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

