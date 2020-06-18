Brokers Set Expectations for Compass Diversified Holdings’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CODI stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.