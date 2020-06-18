MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $381,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,802.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $881,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI opened at $36.60 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

