Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS)’s share price was down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 279,862 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 447,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

