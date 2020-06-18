Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of CSOD opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

