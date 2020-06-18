Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 127,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

