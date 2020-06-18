Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

