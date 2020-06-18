Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

