Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.