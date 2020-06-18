Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.