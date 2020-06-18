Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,640.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,068.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,304.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

