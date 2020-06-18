Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,640.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,068.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,304.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Envestnet Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Envestnet Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Masimo Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of Masimo Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report