American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

