Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.