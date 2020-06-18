Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,812.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

