Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.50 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.