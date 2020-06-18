Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

